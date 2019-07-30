IAB SA releases White Paper on viewability

Daniel Courtenay, CEO MaxAxion and MD AdJoin, IAB SA Publisher Council member, and IAB SA Viewability Committee lead says, “Viewability is a challenging topic to wrap our heads around yet, as a metric, it continues to shape the way we buy and sell digital media on a daily basis.

"This paper seeks to assist with the complexities surrounding the subject by offering context for the various participants in the value chain as it pertains to the importance of viewability. The paper also attempts to highlight a number of considerations the industry might not always have readily available to empower important decisions.”

“The collective goal of SA’s digital economy is to grow, which requires investment and an environment that supports good business practice – defined as the ability to evolve in parallel to the rapid changes, opportunities and even threats of modern technology.

"For this reason, the equity and economy of building brands online has taken centre stage. Good online business practice translates into tangible, sustainable impact. And a trustworthy and transparent digital supply chain is key,” says IAB SA CEO Paula Hulley.

While businesses are accustomed to measuring their return of investment across their advertising and marketing efforts and investments, the dominance of the digital medium has added complexity to establishing what to measure when, and how. When the variables – including viewability – that influence the effectivity of a digital campaign are managed proactively and collectively, the power of digital to deliver business impact increases exponentially.

Audrey Naidoo, ABSA head of digital marketing and IAB SA Brand Council member says, “The IAB Viewability White Paper offers brands a uniquely South African perspective to understanding the mechanics of viewability and forms a sound basis to enable more informed digital media investments”.

Julian Mountain, Group M digital director went on to say: “We are delighted to be involved with the IAB SA in helping bring this key element of managing digital media investments to the local industry. From an agency perspective we believe that our clients should invest in digital advertising which is viewable by a human, served in an appropriate editorial environment, underpinned by independent industry certification and third-party verification, and respectful of user experience and privacy.”

This white paper provides smart, actionable and motivating insights to empower you, as a publisher, technologist, marketer or agency, to better understand and optimise the viewability of a brand’s advertising online.

Basil Fortuin, digital publisher at 24.com said: “Viewability is one piece of a larger puzzle and should not be viewed as a standalone metric to determine the success or failure of a campaign.

The paper will help you make informed decisions in the digital eco-system while demystifying technology and identifying strategies that help brands, agencies and publishers. These actions are enriched by providing the context of the role of each stakeholder in the supply chain and outlining transparent considerations to improve viewability of advertising as one of the key variables in improving return on investment (ROI) for online media and marketing efforts.

Visit the IAB SA website or email hello@iabsa.net for more information.