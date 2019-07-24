SA creatives invited to tell their stories at Brand SA’s Loeries Masterclass

With just over a month to go until this year’s Loeries Creative Week, Brand South Africa, the custodians of the nation brand has announced its Masterclass panel.

The Masterclass, under the banner of “Telling Better South African Stories”, is part of Brand SA’s further commitment to the creative industry in the region, which includes partnering with the Young Creative Award for young creative talent. A clear indication that Brand SA believes in the creative abilities of the youth.

Moderated by Sibusiso Sitole, executive creative director at The Odd Number; with panelists Mathe Okaba, CEO: Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA); Suhana Gordhan, FCB creative director; Loyiso Bala, TBN Africa channel director and Yaron Assabi, founder and director at Digital Solutions Group; the engagement will seek to answer how creativity can keep the nation brand storyline moving forward.

“As a developing nation in a rapidly changing global market, it’s important that we reflect on how these changes affect the way we position, profile and market the nation brand,” says Sithembile Ntombela, acting chief marketing officer at Brand SA.

“A well-marketed and globally positioned long-term nation brand with consistent messaging, contributes to attracting investment and increases awareness of the country internationally which brings in more tourists, students and specialised skills to the country.”

Ntombela goes on to say how we need to engage citizens in every sphere as we embark on the journey of reviving South Africa’s brand as indicated by the President of the republic. A need to unpack our country strengths, and collectively create new and different ways these strengths can be utilised to promote South Africa in a positive light.

“The tales we relate about our country, the adverts and communication we create and the artistic expression of who we are as people, are all the collective ingredients

of our rich culture and heritage that must never ignored. We need to give goosebumps through authentic, original story-telling if our Nation Brand is to live up to its true identity. We trust this masterclass will inform that,” she concludes.

Brand SA is the official marketing agency of SA with a mandate to build and manage the country’s brand reputation.

This article was paid for by Brand South Africa.