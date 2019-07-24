Micro-engagement in the age of influence

We are living in the age of influence. Some of the largest brands doing an equity play in advertising have influencers at the helm, driving their brand messaging over the short or long term. SA’s pool of celebrity big names, television personalities, musicians and mega-creatives are pulling the big brands.

But are influencers with the largest followings the best route to go?

If you have deep pockets, getting big names to the negotiation table is as simple as naming the number and watching the Insta-stories switch from brand X to brand Y – contract dependent. Long-term relationships in this space are highly valuable, and can prove a great reach channel for the brand.

However, the big hitters are only an option for a few large brands and there is growing concern about the credibility of influencers with a smorgasbord of loyalties on their posting schedules. There are other ways to skin the social media cat, so the route many brand managers are taking is working with “micro-influencers”.