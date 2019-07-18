News & Insights

Zoleka Lisa a new SAB VP

18 July 2019 - 05:00
Zoleka Lisa. Picture: SUPPLIED

AB InBev’s SAB has appointed Zoleka Lisa as vice-president, corporate affairs, for SA.

As part of her new role, Lisa will lead the organisation’s public policy, transformation, entrepreneurship and sustainability strategy. She will also represent the company on the following boards: the SAB Foundation, AWARE.org and the Beer Association of SA.

Lisa joined SAB in 2014 as regional strategic programmes manager for Africa and has worked across the business over the past five years. Before joining SAB, she spent nine years as a senior manager at Accenture. She holds a BSc in environmental science and economics from the University of Cape Town and an honours degree from Wits University.

Jonathan Deeb makes tracks

After six years at the helm of FCB Joburg’s creative department, joint CCO Jonathan Deeb has resigned to pursue new global opportunities
4 weeks ago

