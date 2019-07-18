The rebirth of cool

A recent FM Redzone youth discussion debated the way top brands have managed to redefine the concept of cool over the years.

The panel – mediated by Tilt’s chief creative officer, Arye Kellman, and consisting of representatives from Sunday Times Generation Next winners CNA and FNB and two members of the junior board of directors of HDI Youth Marketeers (JBoD) – agreed that brands today have to adjust and evolve, but should not stray from their purpose.

FNB has won the Sunday Times Generation Next coolest banking brand accolade for the past eight years. FNB digital marketing manager Nina Amri and media strategist Lebo Tubakgale said the brand’s customer-centric positioning, encapsulated in the pay-off line “how can we help you”, is central to its success and a sign that FNB is doing something right.

“In terms of both our offering and our innovative technology we have ensured that the business has adapted to remain relevant and to meet the needs of our consumers,” said Amri, adding that FNB is known in the market for its innovative approach. She ascribed FNB’s success in the youth market, traditionally a tough market to reach, to this.

Finding a purpose for brands in the banking sector is challenging, given the love-hate relationship consumers have with their banks, conceded Tubakgale. FNB has navigated this challenge through its purpose of offering help and educating customers about healthy behaviour that assists them to understand banking and to avoid its more negative sides.