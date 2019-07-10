SA investment in marketing communications is sound

SA’s investment in marketing communications stands at 2.7% of marketing spend related to turnover – just 0.2% lower than that of the UK and a healthy sign for SA’s marketing industry as a whole. This is according to the 2018 Agency Scope analysis, which analyses input from approximately 2,500 marketers in 12 countries globally.

Johanna McDowell, SCOPEN partner and director for the UK and SA, says this is an indication of the amount marketers are prepared to commit to communications in a difficult market. Over the past two years of tracking spend in this sector, McDowell says the proportion of spending on digital has grown, which is good news. Not so good is that spend has not grown for agencies.

McDowell says that what marketers report during the face-to-face interviews that inform SCOPEN’s Agency Scope is often more credible than what is conveyed in the media. “As such, these answers help us to compare SA’s marketing spend against its global counterparts,” she says.

In the next round of research, the Agency Scope team will be updating information around what is being spent with integrated agencies that meet all communication needs versus specialist agencies.