New technology boosts rewards in the rental market

“The platform is founded on the fact that consumers have an intrinsic need to receive recognition and reward. It’s based on the same principle that has driven the success of loyalty programmes such as Discovery’s Vitality, which rewards clients for choosing a healthy lifestyle, and FNB’s eBucks, which encourages better banking behaviour,” she says.

In much the same way, Flow, which is available for download on the Apple and Android app stores, uses a proprietary algorithm, understanding the complexity around present bias and achievement and rewarding people for being good tenants.

Every month, tenants can increase their Flow score and earn thousands of points, which are redeemable for rewards such as up to 50% off on electricity, airtime and data. Flow has also partnered with a number of leading SA brands in the lifestyle, entertainment, homeware, fashion and travel space – ultimately thousands of rands in rewards for SA’s growing rental market. Landlords also reap the benefits of early payment, increased cash flow as a result of retaining their best tenants and carefully tended properties, Martin says.