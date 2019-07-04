Cannes Lions Awards: Locals need to sharpen up

It seems that on the world stage SA advertising is like our sports teams: we take part but at times aren’t as good as we used to be. The Proteas have crashed out of the Cricket World Cup and the local ad industry, apparently, couldn’t wait to leave the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and start afresh.

In 2018, nine SA agencies shared 21 wins, including a Grand Prix in the radio category. This year, SA scored just eight wins by five agencies, including a single gold statue in the radio category for the TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris agency and its client City Lodge.

So does the industry have a problem and are we losing our creative edge?

"Not just yet," says one senior creative director. "The problem is we’re all too slow to move to pure digital thinking and agencies and clients need to make major mind-shift changes in terms of strategy, budget priority and the type of people being recruited.

"Some of our most exciting and innovative work right now is coming from start-ups and specialist boutique shops where the propensity to take risk isn’t that great. Big agencies here have heft and brilliance but they need to look over their shoulders."