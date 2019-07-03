Boomtown helps Hogan Lovells’ develop bold, symbolic logo for its sixth annual event

Governments around the globe are rallying behind the message that the African continent is open for business as an ideal investment opportunity. It is with this message in mind that Boomtown developed the 2019 event concept for the sixth annual Hogan Lovells’ Africa Forum event, themed “Making an Impact”.

Hogan Lovells Africa Forum 2019 will be held in London on July 3 2019 and Johannesburg on October 16 2019. The event aims to engage with thought-leaders and C-Suite executives operating and investing in Africa, within the continent and abroad.

With influential leaders participating in panel discussions covering pertinent topics regarding Africa, spanning from impact investment to digital transformation and future leaders, the event is highly exclusive and offers a premium experience.

“Making an Impact” supports the principle of how businesses should shape themselves and future growth potential to make long-lasting, positive change within the communities and business environments in which they operate. “The concept to be communicated is complex,” says Boomtown director Glen Meier. “Many events serve to push the potential of the African continent, so we needed to create a unique stylistic expression for the event and communicate its prestige as well as that of Hogan Lovells.”

In 2017, Boomtown partnered with the global law firm, Hogan Lovells, in positioning the company in Africa, with the message “Be a mountain or lean on one”. Considering this message within the theme “Making an Impact”, the creative team crafted a thoughtful, proudly African solution, incorporating Hogan Lovells’ distinctive corporate identity and brand pillars of understanding, respecting, investing and operating in Africa.