Entries have opened for the 2019 FM AdFocus Awards

Since their inception in 1990, the AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills, but for their overall business acumen as well. The awards have grown to become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape, by celebrating advertising effectiveness.

Entries have opened for the following categories:

Large advertising agency of the year

Medium advertising agency of the year

Small advertising agency of the year

Network media agency of the year

Independent media agency of the year

Specialist agency of the year

Public relations agency of the year

African effectiveness award

The overall agency of the year will be drawn from the top performers across the individual categories.

This year, thanks to the evolution of the AdFocus Awards and the integration of digital into the marketing mix, the digital agency of the year category has fallen away. Pure digital agencies can enter their work in the specialist agency category.

Special awards that will be made in 2019 are:

Transformation Award

Partnership of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Industry Leader of the Year

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter Award

Agencies are invited to visit www.adfocus.co.za to register. Once registered, they will receive a username and password to log on and access the relevant questionnaire.

The agency awards are adjudicated on work delivered during the period July 1 2018 to June 30 2019. Entries close September 6 2019.

The media awards are adjudicated on work delivered during the period June 1 2018 to May 31 2019. Entries close August 30 2019.

Once again the annual AdFocus publication, featuring this year’s winners, will be published with FM at the end of November. The theme of this year’s publication is “The big skills shift”.

The AdFocus publication offers brands and agencies the opportunity to profile and recap some great work the industry has produced.

Please contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@tisoblackstar.co.za) for more information on AdFocus publication bookings.