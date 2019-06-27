Standard Bank’s new agents

Standard Bank has appointed M&C Saatchi Abel as its new through-the-line agency, along with Ogilvy as its new brand agency. Clockwork has been awarded the Standard Bank consumer PR account and Edelman is the bank’s key corporate reputation management agency.

Thulani Sibeko, chief marketing officer for the Standard Bank Group, says: "Globally the financial services competitive landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift, with ever-increasing client expectations. Standard Bank is committed to deliver on these expectations and looks forward to partnering the new agencies to help us connect with our clients." The new contracts take effect next month.