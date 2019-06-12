John Vlismas and Kevin Fine offer impressive insights at Madex 2019

The Fundamentals Seminar theatre at this year’s Madex 2019 (#TheOGMarketingExpo) was packed throughout the show. With industry heavyweights in the lineup, the seminars alone proved to be worth the cost of the ticket for visitors who didn’t leave their seats from the first session until the end of the day.

Speaking on day one of the expo, John Vlismas not only brought the entertainment but also offered deep and important insights. Representing Upside at Madex this year, Vlismas spoke about happiness as part of his Happiness for Cynics talk.

Vlismas explained that he’s been making people laugh for a long time but over time has realised that that happiness is short-lived. He and a handful of people formed Upside to help companies and people learn about the nature of happiness, the role the brain plays in sustaining it, and what business can do to ensure people are happy for a long time. “Happy people lead to happy, profitable, sustainable businesses,” he said.

Citing examples of studies that have proven that the human brain is less flawless and evolved than we’d like to think, Vlismas stated that we’re just evolved apes that can be (and are) easily manipulated.

He talked about:

The Invisible Gorilla that saw a focus group who were part of a selective attention experiment, completely miss a man dressed in a gorilla suit walk in and among the people; Yuval Harari’s research that proved inter-subjective entities depend on communication among humans rather than on the convictions and feelings of the individual humans; and Jordan Peterson’s belief that every object or situation can be perceived in an infinite number of ways and each action or event has an infinite number of potential consequences.

Vlismas and the team at Upside share the belief that our perception has been hacked. Companies have been hacking our brains for as long as advertising and marketing came to be, he said.

The things we think we need to make us happy are potentially toxic. We have access to more information at a faster pace than ever before and while we’re online looking for things, they are looking for us. Data is getting more organised than ever before and it’s being used to manipulate our brains into believing it needs things to be happy. Facebook’s “utter randomness” is very strategically set up – you check in on your likes more frequently and are thus exposed to more advertising.

As a result, we want more: more money, more stuff, more youth, more success – and when we find it, it makes us happy (for a while) but we always quickly go back to the flat 70% happiness level most human beings maintain.

Upside says the things that contribute to actual happiness are altruism, gratitude, belief, connectedness, and partnership, and none of these involve a product.

Vlismas said: “We know how to build and sustain human happiness and we’re spreading the news. We can talk to each other without fighting or becoming polarised. It may seem completely insane but the fact is that SA is primed to be the laboratory that solves racism –we just have to same page this happiness story.”

Fine. I’m fine. No, really, I’m fine.

Jacaranda FM’s general manager Kevin Fine discussed the content ecosystem as it used to be, what it looks like now and how content needs to evolve to comprehensively address every area in it.

Newspaper is a dead industry, Fine said, after he checked the room for members of the old order (of which there are none) but he said there are a few bastions who realised early that they’d have to adapt their content offering in order to survive. There may be paper in their hands, but their news is online, and it includes podcasts, tweets and Instagram-worthy images.

The content economy, as Fine calls it, is a system of cogs that cannot operate without one another; it includes a brand that talks to radio, the web, podcasts, mobile, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. If you hit the sweet spot at just the right time, you’ll see your business soar, he said.

Branding of yore saw marketing experts taking a brand and putting it online, monitoring “eyeballs” on the site – today, we’re more interested in bounces, and heat maps – the ecosystem has changed. Used to be a brand couldn’t always be “on” – not anymore. The world is always on, SA might sleep but someone somewhere is looking for something all the time!

It’s time to start thinking bigger than your immediate space, said Fine.

“Spend on podcasts in the US last year ran to around $314m with an expected increase of $1.2bn in the year to come. People are choosing to listen to good content – are you tapping into that?” he said.

“Videos running on screens in banks are a waste of money unless those banks are sharing these to online platforms. The full video on YouTube, a shorter, neater snippet for Twitter or Facebook, and you have an effective piece of content that has been shaped for each platform – suddenly, 100 eyes turn into 2m.”

In closing, Fine urged visitors to get their hands dirty, to play with content possibilities and learn and share because success in SA for businesses depend on content evolution today.

This article was paid for by Specialised Exhibitions.