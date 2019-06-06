TBWA\Asia presidency for Sean Donovan

The TBWA agency group has given SA CEO Sean Donovan the additional role of TBWA\Asia president.

Donovan will work closely with John Hunt, co-founder of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and creative chair of TBWA\Worldwide, and Cem Topçuoglu, TBWA\Worldwide international president, on the search for a successor for SA. Donovan is "humbled and honoured" to take on the role at TBWA\Asia. He has been a "huge fan of the innovations, products and business offerings" that have come out of the region.