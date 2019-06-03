Combine email marketing with SMS: it’s a no-brainer

While email might be the platform with the most effective statistics in terms of recipient engagement, it is critical for marketers to understand that an integrated, multi-platform approach is key for consistent, effective communication today.

Katherine Marriott, sales manager at digital communications platform, Everlytic, says as trustworthy as email is, it is also valuable to consider combining it with different forms of communication, such as SMS at different stages of the customer lifecycle.

“The integration of different channels will be key for the future of meaningful communication, providing a 360-degree view of the customer and their preferred choice of engagement.”

The compelling case for email

Everlytic marketing manager, Karyn Strybos says that although email is often considered a more traditional form of communication, it remains a powerful business tool. “It has been said that email is a dying form of communication, but the opposite is true. In excess of 281bn emails were distributed over 2018, according to Statista, with more than 347bn estimated by 2023. There are 30m internet users in SA and most of them have an email address; this is a massive opportunity to captivate your audience.”

Research conducted by Everlytic found that 86% of the 2,000 people (of varying ages and demographics) surveyed prefer to receive promotions via email. In addition, 84% of respondents said that they trust email as a platform to receive invoices, statements, and other sensitive information.

“Everlytic sent 4bn emails from our servers in 2018; a number that has already been surpassed just short of halfway through 2019. And although brands have been sending more emails, the engagement rates are still high. This shows that subscribers are finding the content relevant to them.”

According to Strybos, Everlytic’s recent consumer research showed that email also prevails across age groups, including younger people. The general trend is that subscribers prefer to receive short emails with links to more info if they want to read more. Interestingly though, the youth are more likely than older generations to prefer longer format email content. “This could be because today’s youth tend to use their mobile phones for everything, including reading emails, and longer content in one palatable chunk helps save on data usage.”

Email and sms: a winning combination

A strong influencing factor in combining the use of email communication with an SMS campaign is the fact that a text message can be effective in driving people to read their emails, Marriott says.

“We’ve seen that SMSes improve email open rates. For instance, text messages can entice people to open and read emails on their phones first, responding to and actioning them on their computers later,” she says. “To put things in perspective, of the 38m mobile users in SA, 51% actively use SMS.

“SMS is also one of the most cost-effective communication tools. We have customers who are paying a maximum cost of around 22c per message.”

Marriott adds that despite growing popularity, the cost for brands to send a WhatsApp is 60c per message, and there are still the data charges to consider too. “Furthermore, WhatsApp cannot be used for bulk messaging, which takes it out of the equation for mass marketing.”

Save time: use automation for strategic communication

By automating your messaging, Marriott says businesses are able to save time on communicating, while ensuring that information is personalised.

“Through automation, it is possible to create and automatically deliver a series of predetermined emails and SMSes that are aligned to the customer journey. This means that companies who understand their target markets are able to build audience personas and create content based on their specific pain points.

"And you don’t have to create different emails or SMSes for each persona either; it’s far easier to use dynamic content, which can pull the relevant information in to each individual email depending on which persona the reader is categorised as.”

Personalisation: bulk messaging with a personal touch

“This ties into another growing trend: hyper-personalisation. For example, it’s no longer enough to use an individual’s account number to customise communications - people want content that is more relevant to them as an individual,” says Marriott. “We’re already seeing success in this space by local retailers, financial services organisations, and hospitality groups who are targeting customers according to products purchased or used and loyalty status levels.”

