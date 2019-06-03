Cadbury’s new brand campaign urges consumers to a give a little

Cadbury’s new television commercial has cemented the positioning of the brand and taps into the human instinct of generosity. It also aligns with consumers’ current need to support brands with a purpose.

According to Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Lead for Chocolate, generosity is a hallmark of the company. Founder John Cadbury built the brand in 1824 on the belief that chocolate had the ability to make the world a better place, both for the people who would consume the product and for the community that would benefit from the establishment of the company’s first factory.

Cadbury’s new tagline “There’s a glass and a half in everyone” speaks to the ability of people to go one step beyond, and celebrates the SA spirit of generosity. The commercial tells the heartwarming story of a little girl buying a slab of chocolate as a birthday present for her mother, who has just completed a hard day’s work. In lieu of payment, the girl offers the shop owner her worldly “treasures”: a coin, some buttons, a plastic ring and, most reluctantly, what is clearly her favourite possession – an ornamental toy. The owner accepts the payment and then calls the little girl back for her change, returning the ornament. He watches as the girl gives the slab of chocolate to her mother, wishing her a happy birthday.

The campaign builds on the idea of generosity, “giving a glass and a half when a glass will do”. At countrywide “Little Generosity Shops” collection points people are given Cadbury chocolate in exchange for donations of toys, books and games that will be distributed to the country’s 3.7-million orphaned children. The collection points are at Sandton City in Johannesburg, Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban and Canal Walk in Cape Town.