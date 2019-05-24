12 not-to-be-missed exhibitors at the Madex 2019

Exhibitors of Madex 2019, #TheOGMarketingExpo, are currently putting the final touches on their stand plans, and great news for visitors is that many are planning to launch new brands and products exclusively at the show.

Co-located with Africa’s premier promotional products expo, Markex, Madex 2019 takes place at Sandton Convention Centre on June 5 and 6 2019.

Here’s a small taste of what to expect at this year’s extravaganza.

Carrol Boyes is celebrating 30 years in the design world at Madex this year. Visitors to the stand will be privy to a two-day celebration acknowledging Boyes for her art and dedication to building and sculpting the most gorgeous, top quality collection of bespoke products including glassware, wood, ceramics and even wine.



iTouch, brand new members of AAXO, will be demonstrating a new hologram fan wall called the 3D HoloSPIN. The HoloSPIN is a 3D holographic LED fan display designed for use as a digital advertising platform. The LED fan display is ideal for high traffic zones such as in retail, POS and exhibition areas where brands and marketers want to capture their audience and stand out from the clutter.



Do stop in at the Orakel stand if you are environmentally conscious. The company supplies biodegradable tokens to the festival, park or sporting industries but these are also relevant to those looking for different and environmentally friendly promotional items. The tokens are completely natural and, if left behind or dropped, will simply biodegrade into the soil. They must be seen to have their vast usage potential fully understood, and visitors who require tokens for catering, festivals, hospitals, events, congresses, schools and the like should make a point of stopping by the Orakel stand.



Did you know that every year, brands and retailers throw away around 1bn kg of cardboard through the use of traditional displays? That is hardly sustainable and certainly not cost effective. For those looking for an alternative, Marins will be showcasing its Proteus smart display products. The displays are robust, safe and durable and several major retailers are using them already, including Delhaize, Jumbo and Plus, Procter and Gamble, L’Oréal and Coca Cola. Marins has, with this solution, helped big brands reduce more than 85% of cardboard waste while retaining value in the circular economy.



Get Rocket Book will be showing a most interesting range of reusable notebook solutions at Madex this year. They might feel like traditional notebooks but are endlessly reusable and connect to all of your favourite cloud services. The notebook ranges provide a classic pen and paper experience but have been built for the digital age.



The Shai Boi team makes its debut at Madex this year, introducing the company to visitors who looking for event- and project-management support, with an intense focus on including creativity, innovation and professionalism. Shai Boi may be new to the industry, but the company is already proving it deserves a seat at the table having served big name brands like SALGA, WWF, Vodacom, Anglo Gold Ashanti and the South African Music Awards. Visitors looking to connect with a young, vivacious team are invited to stop by and introduce themselves.



Pop in at Books Plus for unique, custom created corporate gifts with an added personal touch. Books Plus has found a way to differentiate itself in the market, offering classic, luxury notebooks that are available to suit a vast range of personality types – from rugby fanatics to art enthusiasts. The company will be highlighting its Women’s Day range along with others at Madex this year.



The Mockana team will be showing off its award winning tableware range comprising of aluminium bowls, stainless steel cutlery and accessories. The company specialises in the manufacture and sourcing of corporate gifts that suit specific briefs and will also be showing its unique range of pottery items, designed and handcrafted by local artists. Also on stand will be Mockana jewellery, pewter products, gift packs and fragrance options (including a customer favourite, the wooden top diffuser).



Scan Display has invited representatives from 12 African countries to Madex 2019 and has designed a two-day programme including a workshop bringing focus to what the local market can offer them. The company has extended an open invitation to all Madex visitors to meet the delegates on the Scan Display stand. It will also be showing its popular fabric pop-up system, a portable display system that creates impressive marketing displays and exhibition stands. The systems are lightweight, easy to assemble, versatile and affordable. As an added incentive, Scan Display will be giving away instant spot prizes throughout the show.



JG Electronics returns to Madex this year with a brand new, on demand full colour and white digital printer – the iColor 540. The toner-based digital transfer printer has been designed with apparel, marketing customisation and textile transfer markets in mind, and is a must see at this year’s show. The company says it is well placed for use in heat transfer printing with white overprint; right side reading applications with white under print; regular CMYK prints without white; optional fluorescent printing; and optional dye sublimation transfer printing.



Thermalmate will be showing the Thermalmate mug range. Designed to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, these mugs are a proudly South African product. The mugs are made from high-grade Polypropylene plastic, making them virtually indestructible. They are BPA free and microwave and dishwasher safe, and offer a drinking spout and straw hole reducing the risk of spills and bee stings.



For health-conscious folk who want their gifts to keep on giving, Rio Largo who will be showcasing its bespoke, international award-winning extra virgin Rio Largo Olive Oil. Produced by master miller Nick Wilson, from his private estate on the banks of the Breede River in the Western Cape, visitors are invited to stop by the stand to try this delicacy for themselves.

Visitors to Madex this year will be given access to a broad range of solutions to address their most pressing marketing challenges. There really is so much to see and those interested in seeing, touching and feeling are invited to visit www.madex.co.za to secure their entrance tickets today.

Madex 2019 will also feature more than 50 content sessions in two seminar theatres, deep-dive workshops with marketing experts, an opportunity to see the Mentorship Challenge show in action, and the Madex Colour-In Wall.

Register to attend Madex 2019 for yourself or for a group; book and pay R50 online at R50 per ticket, or pay R100 at the door.

Contact Natasha Heiberg at Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery on +27 11 835 1565 or email info@madex.co.za or visit www.madex.co.za.

