Magazines take a knock in SA

Magazines in SA remain under pressure. Total circulation dropped 3% on the previous quarter and by 13.1% year on year

23 May 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Magazines in SA remain under pressure. Total circulation dropped 3% on the previous quarter and by 13.1% year on year. The latest Audit Bureau of Circulations numbers show consumer magazines have declined 0.1% on the previous quarter and 11% on the previous year.

The FM has increased its weekly circulation from 13,454 to 13,798 while Finweek is down from 18,203 to 15,976. Forbes Africa is up from 14,762 to 18,211 while satirical magazine Noseweek is down 23% from 12,223 to 9,284.

