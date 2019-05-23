Everlytic releases highly anticipated 2018 Email Marketing Benchmarks Report

One of a kind

Every two years, Everlytic releases an email benchmarks report, giving email marketers and other email senders relevant local data from which to gauge their emails’ performance. Before 2015, when Everlytic started compiling these reports, email marketers had to rely on international stats that were often not applicable to a South African audience.

“Before launching Everlytic’s first benchmarks report, we were forced to inaccurately benchmark ourselves against international stats,” says Karyn Strybos, Everlytic marketing manager. “It was then that we noticed a gap in the market and filled it by using the email data we have in the Everlytic system – after all, a large variety of industry players send millions of emails from Everlytic every month. We as South Africans can now truly optimise our emails by benchmarking against stats that are relevant to our local market.”

About the report

Everlytic’s 2018 Email Marketing Benchmarks Report uses mean and median stats. This is because unusually large or small values can have a big impact on the mean, but not the median. When there is potentially skewed data, Everlytic recommends considering the median to be a more accurate reflection of the midpoint.

Research methods

The data was compiled from about 4bn emails sent by Everlytic on behalf of its South African clients between January 2017 to December 2018. Campaigns with less than 100 recipients were removed from the data set and the median campaign size was 3,134 recipients with a mean (average) of 17,702. Campaigns were weighted the same regardless of their size to remove any potential skew from unusually large campaigns.

