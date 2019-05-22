Five reasons why you should book your seat for the IAB Summit19

On Thursday May 30, South Africans with a passion for digital will converge at the IAB Summit19.

For the fifth year, the IAB Summit19 will bring together industry leaders and executives from across the ecosystem to address how brands, publishers and marketers are creating business impact with purpose in the digital economy. Attendees will learn how best to capture, develop and activate marketplace intelligence to drive bottom-line results, while positively affecting community, climate and cooperation.

This year’s summit theme is "The New Now: Transformation through the Power of Digital".

With only 500 seats available, tickets are selling fast. And this year, there are several reasons why you should book your seat.

1. Deep dives on the most important topics affecting digital

This year’s IAB Summit19 covers all facets of "The New Now", from corporates evolving through digital disruption and results-driven digital product development to the intersection of marketing and street culture, youth participation in digital and using online tools to empower underprivileged communities. If it's trending, it will be on the line-up at the IAB Summit19. Each talk will be no longer than 30 minutes, giving you enough meat to go back and implement the principles in your own business context.

2. New, live tech showcases

Digital doesn’t stand still, and neither do we. It's important that we connect the theory and best practice of digital with its practical use and impact. This is why this year’s summit will include new 15-minute demos showing technology in action with live audience participation.

3. Quick, snackable insights from brand leaders

The goal of the IAB Summit19 is for the audience to learn as much as possible, and come away with insights, tips and strategies that can be adapted in their own environments. For this reason, the IAB SA has introduced a series of 10x5s, which are five-minute bursts of fast-learning insight from leaders in the direct brand economy. Each speaker will have 10 slides about 10 insights, lessons or values they would like to share.

4. A focus on talented youth

While there will be plenty of experienced industry stalwarts sharing their knowledge, the IAB wants to celebrate the young people who are making waves in the digital industry. "As an industry, we know that our youth bring the perspective and state of mind to lead our businesses into the next evolution of our digital economy. Now is the time to focus on our young rock stars who are already propelling the industry forward," says the IAB.

5. Network with the best publishers, brands and agencies

The IAB Summit19 is not only about what is presented on stage, but also about what happens off stage. The IAB Summit19 is a gathering of leading digital execs as well as up-and-coming talent. All facets of digital marketing in SA will be represented, making it a melting pot of the most innovative thinkers in the industry.

To book your ticket, learn more about the programme, event sponsors and the line-up of the day, visit the event website.

The 5th Annual IAB Summit19 is brought to you by DStv Media, Gumtree, Accenture Interactive and our partners – Newsclip, G-Star, Media24, Tiso Blackstar Group, BusinessLIVE, The South African, Spark Media, Creative Spark, Social Lab and BizCommunity.