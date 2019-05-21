Brand SA ‘Play Your Part’ ambassadors aim to uncover gems in Northern Cape communities

Brand South Africa, the official marketing agency of the country, together with Play Your Part Ambassadors, Goliath and Goliath, arrived in Kimberley on Tuesday to inspire learners to be good citizens.

The Goliaths (Donovan, Jason and Nicholas) have been running masterclasses around the country for the past year, as a reminder of how to contribute to a brighter future for communities, the country and help build a positive nation brand.

The masterclass, “Play Your Part, turn your ideas into currency”, has been a resounding success across the country; something Brand SA acting chief marketing officer Sithembile Ntombela, knows will connect with the learners from Kimberley Technical School.

“The Goliaths have such a talent for engaging with all South Africans, regardless of race, class, gender or age and it’s inspiring for us to see how they connect with their audiences, regardless of where they are in the country,” says Ntombela.

She adds that the Play Your Part team always leaves as inspired by the learners, as they are by the comedic trio.

“Over the last year we have heard such diverse stories across this beautiful land of ours by learners who are already making such a positive change in their communities, their schools and their country. We hope that collectively all these stories will inspire everyone present to be the positive change they want to see in the country,” says Ntombela.

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation.

This article was paid for by Brand South Africa.