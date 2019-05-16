Creating award-winning SMS campaigns

Creating a sense of urgency, such as including a deadline on the offer, is an effective way to gain a response. A good example of this is the hype around Black Friday and why it is such a highlight on the retail calendar.

By keeping up to date with industry trends, marketers are more likely to attract attention with their messages. For example, the SMS should begin with a reference to a current trend or event that will resonate will consumers, followed by a solution and a call to action. For example, “Petrol prices are on the rise again – order online to avoid the drive”.

Free replies are key to receive a good response to a lead generation campaign. Most customers will be reluctant to respond to an SMS if they think it will cost them money. Reverse billed rates allow them to reply for free, though it does incur a cost for the client to cover the response on behalf on the customer. This method is useful when working with an undecided customer, or when information is required from them.

Finally, be cautious not to overtarget your audience. The rule of thumb is to use three to four targeting variables like age, salary, gender and race. Once new leads have been generated, it is crucial to ensure that these are followed up.

- Gareth Mountain is the co-founder of online and mobile marketing company Olico.