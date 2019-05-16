Apex jury 2019 announced
Apex’s 2019 jury panel consists of high-level strategy, digital, creative, research, media, marketing and agency heads. The 2019 Apex award adjudication panel consists of highly regarded individuals and industry trailblazers.
The Apex Awards are the local advertising industry’s only awards for communications campaign performance excellence. They recognise campaigns that rise above the clutter, have extensive reach and communicate via mediums that deliver on campaign objectives. Entries are judged against specific criteria including rigour, degree of difficulty, clarity of evidence, compelling case, and insight.
The big take-out:
An Apex award provides evidence of advertising’s contribution to business success.
“Winning an Apex award delivers evidence of the profession’s contribution to business success,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association of Communications & Advertising (ACA). “It reinforces the value we provide as an industry and affirms our contribution within the context of the broader economy.”
Winning an Apex award, she adds, is a definitive demonstration that great ideas generate great results. The awards recognise creative work that was successful and campaigns that manifest effectiveness in creativity that extends beyond words and pictures to creative intellect and intellectual property that is the currency of the profession.
The 2019 Apex awards jury includes:
Winners will be announced on July 11 2019.