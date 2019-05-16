News & Insights

Apex jury 2019 announced

16 May 2019 - 12:10 Lynette Dicey

Apex’s 2019 jury panel consists of high-level strategy, digital, creative, research, media, marketing and agency heads. The 2019 Apex award adjudication panel consists of highly regarded individuals and industry trailblazers.

The Apex Awards are the local advertising industry’s only awards for communications campaign performance excellence. They recognise campaigns that rise above the clutter, have extensive reach and communicate via mediums that deliver on campaign objectives. Entries are judged against specific criteria including rigour, degree of difficulty, clarity of evidence, compelling case, and insight.

The big take-out:

An Apex award provides evidence of advertising’s contribution to business success.

“Winning an Apex award delivers evidence of the profession’s contribution to business success,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association of Communications & Advertising (ACA). “It reinforces the value we provide as an industry and affirms our contribution within the context of the broader economy.”

Winning an Apex award, she adds, is a definitive demonstration that great ideas generate great results. The awards recognise creative work that was successful and campaigns that manifest effectiveness in creativity that extends beyond words and pictures to creative intellect and intellectual property that is the currency of the profession.

The 2019 Apex awards jury includes:

Winners will be announced on July 11 2019.

Apex’s only gold goes to King James

Just a single gold award was given at this year’s Apex Awards, which recognise effective and measurable advertising
News & Insights
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Apex jury 2019 announced
News & Insights
2.
Creating award-winning SMS campaigns
News & Insights
3.
Advertising in the competitive ...
News & Insights
4.
Banking industry to be heavily tested in 2019
News & Insights

Related Articles

Creating award-winning SMS campaigns

News & Insights

Brand engagement and the seniors’ market: golden truths about the golden years

News & Insights

How do you balance a brand in an era of instant offence?

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.