Apex jury 2019 announced

“Winning an Apex award delivers evidence of the profession’s contribution to business success,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association of Communications & Advertising (ACA). “It reinforces the value we provide as an industry and affirms our contribution within the context of the broader economy.”

Winning an Apex award, she adds, is a definitive demonstration that great ideas generate great results. The awards recognise creative work that was successful and campaigns that manifest effectiveness in creativity that extends beyond words and pictures to creative intellect and intellectual property that is the currency of the profession.

The 2019 Apex awards jury includes: