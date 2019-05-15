Advertising in the competitive telecommunications, broadband and connectivity landscape

The telecommunications and broadband sectors are among the most competitive industries in SA – not to mention critical for economic growth and improvements in society. On May 31 Brand Intelligence firm Ornico and the FM will host the next AdForum event. A panel of advertising industry experts will analyse recently flighted print, television and radio advertisements in the sector and will look into trends in connectivity, advertising spend and market engagement.

There has been much movement in the mobile telecommunication industry, together with huge changes in the past year brought about by data-only network operator Rain increasing its market share. Rain announced earlier in the year that it would be the first company in SA to launch a commercial 5G network. This comes about through a partnership between Rain and Huawei, which is said to be a first on the African continent and one of the first in the world.