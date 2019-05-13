When will the ad industry take responsibility for transformation?

“Transformation, like many other noble ideas, has sadly drifted into murkier waters because of a morally bankrupt few,” Naidoo says. But he believes it should be resuscitated, and implemented with greater purpose and vigour.

Duke, which was established just over four years ago, was founded with a very specific approach, namely of adding business value to its clients. The only way it could achieve this, says Naidoo, was to ensure that it had right-minded people on board, those who embodied a culture of transformative thinking.

More than ever before, the industry needs creative transformation to ensure that it is future ready, he says. “We don’t know what the future [will hold], but we do know that our currency will continue to be ideas: bold, purposeful and invaluable ones that can move things powerfully forward. Without enhancing this rare skill, the advertising industry will be obsolete within a few years, and artificial intelligence will be lining up to collect our paychecks.”