A case of creativity

Chief creative & innovation officer at Ogilvy SA, Pete Case, has been promoted to Ogilvy’s 12-member Worldwide Creative Council.

The council was initiated by agency founder David Ogilvy to spearhead the company’s quest for great ideas and brilliant creative thinking in advertising.

As a member of the council, Case will help steer the international network’s creative direction.

The prestigious Gunn Report recently recognised Case as one of the world’s top 10 chief creative officers.

Under his leadership Ogilvy has won global acclaim, including three consecutive Grand Prix awards at the Cannes Lions.