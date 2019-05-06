Make the switch to social video today

Social video content continues to explode, especially vertical video, which is created to be viewed in portrait mode, where the image is taller than it is wide. This is because people mostly hold their smartphones vertically to scroll and tap through stories.

“If, as a brand you have not yet embraced social video to communicate with your customers, do it now,” says Jodene Shaer, co-owner of social media company, Chat Factory, and speaker at this year’s Madex 2019 (#TheOriginalMarketingExpo).

“Video content is becoming a vital part of the algorithms across the networks. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to get away with a last-minute social media campaign or simply posting images and a stolen quote and expecting large engagement,” says Shaer.

“The social networks have started to shift more emphasis and heavier visibility onto video, and soon it’s going to be the only media that will stand you a chance to reach your audience at all.”

Although social networks, as well as fantastic apps for creativity and editing, are available to all, even the best software can make a story fall flat. The reason for this is that consumers can spot a fake faster than a socialite can point out a counterfeit luxury handbag.

“To attract consumers’ attention and get them to truly engage with and trust your brand, you need to be genuine. Luckily, this is another plus for using social video: if done right, video can clearly communicate your authenticity,” says Shaer.

Keep it real

Perfection does not make us human. Perfection and zero faults is what we look for in robotics and computer programmes. Traits such as empathy, passion, humour and frailty make us human. Ironically, it’s often through showing imperfections that trust is created among consumers, as opposed to a super-polished and (very expensive) edited, campaign video.

It’s the video that speaks to someone’s humanity that is the one that will be the most shared. Building trust online is tough, which is why connecting on a personal level is important.

Opportunely, this is another bonus for social video communication. In the world of social networks, everyone has a chance to succeed. Social video as a medium levels the playing field for large corporations, small businesses and everyone in between.

Small businesses can, for example, target the same audience as big brands. Also, consumers are savvy and can quickly differentiate between real and advert, which means that the “real” leads to sales as much, if not more, than the blatant advert. It’s a matter of who did it best and not who had the biggest budget.

In this context, if video killed the radio star, then it can also be foreseen that the social network storefront – be it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn – is quickly killing the display window of a brand’s website, with more and more consumers first either checking out, or being lured in by a brand’s social media presence.

Of particular advantage to business, is that social networks allow brands to know their customer is “walking through the door”. According to TechCrunch, one in five Instagram Stories shared by a brand receive a direct reply.

The opening line

“When trying to figure out where to start with video content, take the gentler route and turn to Instagram Stories and the growing Facebook Stories platforms. Playing around with short videos and filters allows for short bursts of creative video content. Remember, there is no expectation of the perfect video, thanks to the demand of authentic storytelling and the consumer’s call for behind-the-scenes content and real-life brand experiences,” says Shaer.

Perhaps you’d like to promote an event, introduce your team, demo a product or answer a frequently asked question? To begin with, always be yourself, be confident and speak naturally, and own your usual surroundings and imperfections – don’t stage it. Also design your templates to match your brand voice and personality – know your type, so to say. Perhaps you’d even like to add a sticker, caption, voiceover or soundtrack to the mix.

Most importantly though, make the switch to social video today, social networks move fast.

