Brand SA offering free master class on building a strong country brand

Brand South Africa, the agency responsible for the promotion of the country’s brand, is once again offering a free Nation Brand Master Class on how to build a strong country brand, to all its stakeholders.

The class also empowers citizens to have an in-depth understanding of the country brand performance when paired with peer countries.

First launched in 2015, in partnership with the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), and Vega School, the master class is aimed at marketers and communicators, academia, citizens that travel abroad (NGOs) and includes:

an introduction to the nation brand;

why countries engage in nation building;

SA’s brand positioning, image and reputation; and

the country brand competitiveness, assets, identity and brand architecture.

“Our master class is aimed at developing a more formal training framework for those in the public and private sector on how to build a strong nation brand in new and exciting ways,” says Brand South Africa acting chief executive officer, Thulisile Manzini.

Manzini goes on to say how important it is to educate and guide key stakeholders on the nuances of communicating a nation brand on multiple platforms concurrently.

“This Master Class not only demonstrates that all South Africans have a role to play in the building of our national brand, but also empowers them to know how to promote the country brand and we encourage all those interested to be good patriots and contact us for more information,” says Manzini.

For more information log on to the Brand South Africa website or like the Facebook page and follow the conversation on Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.

This article was paid for by Brand South Africa.