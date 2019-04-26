Joe Public takes agency of the year and Grand Prix at 2019 Ciclope Africa Festival

Joe Public United shone brightly at the Ciclope Africa Festival held on April 17 at The Good Luck Bar in Johannesburg, scooping a total of seven awards, including the prestigious Agency of the Year award and the Grand Prix for Chicken Licken – S’bu 2.0.

Adding this competitive film award show’s accolades to the shelf is a testament to the agency’s consistent ability to deliver creative excellence for their clients.

The Ciclope Africa Festival is a local version of the renowned international conference and award show that is dedicated to craft in moving image. It’s a platform that showcases the best in craft in advertising and film in Africa and draws the best creatives, producers and marketers in the country.

Being an advertising agency honoured amongst some of the top calibre film houses is an outstanding achievement – and for Joe Public United, it’s the product of continuous dedication to achieving perfection in their television film craft offering. In recent years this has been an area of focus for the agency, with emphasis on the importance of emotive storytelling.

“Picking up the Agency of the Year award as well as this year’s Grand Prix were exceptionally proud moments for us. Having won across such varied categories – from costume design to editing to visual effects to direction – tells us we’re starting to achieve excellence across all aspects of our film craft, and we plan to become even better as we grow more and more within our talents,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public.

Joe Public United sees their achievements at the Ciclope Africa Festival as a significant milestone along their journey, as they strive to push creative boundaries and produce ever more inspiring, impactful and meaningful stories that uplift and grow their client’s brands and ultimately, the country.

Visit the Joe Public United website to view the Chicken Licken – S'bu 2.0.

Visit the Ciclope Africa Festival website to see the winners.

For more information, visit the Joe Public United website, email info@joepublic.co.za or call +27 (0)10 591 7770.

This article was paid for by Joe Public.