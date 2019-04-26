Boomtown launches the Maluti Mountain Cement brand in Lesotho

Following its appointment to Maluti Mountain Cement in 2018, Boomtown has successfully rolled out the launch campaign for the Lesotho-based challenger brand.

The highly regarded Lephema family from Lesotho partnered with international cement company and Boomtown client, Lafarge, to launch Maluti Mountain Cement. A product that carries the Lephema name with pride, the inception of the brand marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership with the world’s leading building materials supplier.

The brand name draws on the strength of the Maluti Mountains and the haven it has created for the region. The campaign line “Our Mountain. Our Cement” looks to empower the people of Lesotho to build mountains and safe havens of their own.

“We’re launching an infant brand and have developed a brand strategy, an integrated communications plan, the corporate identity (CI), packaging, collateral and an above-the-line launch campaign,” says Glen Meier, Boomtown strategic director.