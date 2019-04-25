The power of radio

Digital and social media platforms may be prevalent, but radio is the personal medium of choice for many SA consumers. With its ability to generate frequency of exposure for advertisers as well as deep engagement it should be an essential part of the marketing mix.

There are a host of reasons why radio remains so successful despite the changing media landscape. For one, it’s emotive and intimate. Think about how listeners react when a favourite presenter is removed from the air. Studies of the brain continue to prove that auditory connections have a profound and memorable impact. The voice heard over the airwaves during the daily commute becomes that of a trusted companion. It’s because radio engages people’s emotions that it’s a great medium for ad placement.

In addition, radio is live, engaging consumers here and now. Its immediacy is what makes call-to-action messaging work for many radio advertisers.

The current advertising environment calls for integration, and another plus for radio is how well it plays with other media platforms. That’s essential when media consumption takes place across different devices and channels throughout the day.

One of the greatest benefits of radio is its capacity to allow real-time conversation and interactivity. Whether it involves social media engagement, phone-in competitions, opinion polls or the broadcast of a major event, radio creates powerful ways for brands to have authentic, real-time engagements with consumers. Smart marketers are using it to weave their content in a way that seems unscripted to the listener.