From KFC to Liquid for Mike Middleton

Former KFC marketing head Mike Middleton is heading the newly formed Liquid ad agency, WPP’s new bespoke agency for Distell and part of the Grey advertising setup. He’ll join CEO Paul Jackson and chief creative officer Fran Luckin.

Middleton told the ad trade website MarkLives: "I thought it was a great opportunity. It’s not more of the same so it’s not another CMO role." Part of Liquid’s remit will be to introduce and establish brands into new markets with what the client describes as consistency. More than 100 people will be working on the Distell portfolio, including some from WPP agencies.