News & Insights

From KFC to Liquid for Mike Middleton

Former KFC marketing head Mike Middleton is heading the newly formed Liquid ad agency, WPP’s new bespoke agency for Distell

18 April 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Mike Middleton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mike Middleton. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former KFC marketing head Mike Middleton is heading the newly formed Liquid ad agency, WPP’s new bespoke agency for Distell and part of the Grey advertising setup. He’ll join CEO Paul Jackson and chief creative officer Fran Luckin.

Middleton told the ad trade website MarkLives: "I thought it was a great opportunity. It’s not more of the same so it’s not another CMO role." Part of Liquid’s remit will be to introduce and establish brands into new markets with what the client describes as consistency. More than 100 people will be working on the Distell portfolio, including some from WPP agencies.

Cheers to WPP’s Distell deal

Alcoholic beverages company Distell has selected WPP as its global partner agency
News & Insights
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Could the Amazon Go model of seamless, automated ...
News & Insights
2.
2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Conference ...
News & Insights
3.
Hilton hotels rule the roost
News & Insights
4.
Magazines take a knock in SA
News & Insights

Related Articles

Trevor Ndhlovu: Man on a mission

News & Insights

Grey Adventures to develop emerging tech experts

News & Insights

Trevor Ndhlovu steps up at Black River FC

News & Insights

Dove attempts to break beauty stereotypes

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.