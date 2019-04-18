Dove attempts to break beauty stereotypes

If global beauty brand Dove has its way, advertisers worldwide will start taking female representation more seriously.

A new study by the Unilever brand shows 71% of SA women don’t feel represented in media and advertising, and that a move to a broader definition of beauty has never been more pressing.

In one of the largest global studies of its kind, the Dove report shows that globally 67% of women are calling for brands to step up and start taking responsibility for the stock imagery they use, while in SA 75% of women feel the same way. Globally, women want media and advertisers to do a better job of portraying women of physical diversity: 66% feel body shapes and sizes are limited, and 64% say characteristics such as scars, freckles and skin conditions are unrepresented.

The SA component of the survey finds that eight in 10 women want media and advertisers to do a better job of portraying women of diverse appearance — including age, race, shape and size — and 75% of SA women say pressure from media and advertising drives anxiety around appearance and beauty in general.

Among SA women, 84% say they would feel better about themselves if everyday media images were more representative of the way most women in the country look.