News & Insights

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris tops 2018 Creative Circle rankings

Hunt\Lascaris is also named SA’s top advertising group

11 April 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Ad agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has topped the 2018 Creative Circle overall rankings. The table comprises the cumulative results from all Creative Circle-endorsed global and SA award shows in 2018 — The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

In second place is Ogilvy Johannesburg, followed by Joe Public United. Rounding out the top five are the King James Group and Ogilvy Cape Town.

Hunt\Lascaris is also named SA’s top advertising group.

In the recent Creative Circle annual awards, Ogilvy Cape Town was the top-placed agency.

Creative Circle’s industry rankings and why they matter

South African agencies are managing to find interesting ways to do a lot with very little, says Creative Circle chair Pete Khoury
News & Insights
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Could the Amazon Go model of seamless, automated ...
News & Insights
2.
2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Conference ...
News & Insights
3.
Hilton hotels rule the roost
News & Insights
4.
Magazines take a knock in SA
News & Insights

Related Articles

Ogilvy tops the Creative Circle rankings

News & Insights

Ogilvy named top agency

News & Insights

Ogilvy Johannesburg is the 2018 AdFocus Agency of the Year

News & Insights

Balancing the bottom line with a defined purpose

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.