TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris tops 2018 Creative Circle rankings

Ad agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has topped the 2018 Creative Circle overall rankings. The table comprises the cumulative results from all Creative Circle-endorsed global and SA award shows in 2018 — The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

In second place is Ogilvy Johannesburg, followed by Joe Public United. Rounding out the top five are the King James Group and Ogilvy Cape Town.

Hunt\Lascaris is also named SA’s top advertising group.

In the recent Creative Circle annual awards, Ogilvy Cape Town was the top-placed agency.