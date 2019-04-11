Marketing takes its place at the boardroom table

Is marketing about to take its place at the boardroom table after years of complaint that it has only Cinderella status among the directors?

In the first of a new series of surveys of the role of chief marketing officers (CMOs) in SA, the VML SA advertising agency has found that 40% of respondents now handle annual budgets of more than R50m. This, according to experts, is a 15%-20% increase over the past five years.

VML CEO Jarred Cinman says: "We talked to the marketing heads of some of SA’s largest companies. The scale of their budgets is indicative of the value marketing brings to organisations and brands.

"It also shows how marketers have evolved from managing the three Ps (price, place and promotion) to doing much more. Today they’re responsible for increasing sales, improving omnichannel customer experiences and reinventing the customer relationship through digital innovation."

A leading fast-moving consumer goods marketing head concurs: "I think for the first time bean counters are valuing the contribution we make to the success of the business.

"We’re no longer seen as a nice-to-have when times are good, but as an integral part of the success of any organisation, particularly in tough periods. The challenge for our community now is to prove our mettle and make sure we have the right people coming into the discipline."

The series of surveys will become quarterly studies of the state of marketing in SA.

At this stage VML considers the survey a dipstick, but as it grows it will become the definitive research into the role of CMOs across all sectors.