Winners of the Liberty Radio Awards 2019 to be announced mid-April

This year’s Liberty Radio Awards brought in over 1,900 entries, and with the adjudication process completed and verified, and the finalists in each category selected, the industry is waiting in anticipation for the winners to be announced on April 13 2019.

Liberty Radio Awards CEO Lance Rothschild says: “The objective of these annual awards is to inspire and motivate those in the industry to maintain the high standards of SA radio and ensure that listeners continue to be compelled, entertained and informed by the content produced. The awards celebrate and recognise the best radio work produced over the past year. Being nominated as a category finalist is a major achievement in its own right – it’s an indicator of being the best in the field.”

The Liberty Radio Awards have a crucial role to play in maintaining the high standards of the SA radio industry. A committed focus on the quality of the work ensures the sustainability and success of SA radio.

Killy Bacela, divisional executive of group brand and marketing at Liberty, wished the entrants and finalists well. Due to its reach, says Bacela, radio is an extremely powerful platform for news and stories, and one from which listeners obtain both information and advice.

Finalists across the various categories include Kaya FM, which scooped 18 nominations, Hot 91.9 FM, 5FM, 947, East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Metro.

To view a complete list of the finalists across categories, click here.

The Liberty Radio Awards will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday April 13 2019.