AdForum delves into financial services sector advertising

The financial services sector is set to become significantly more competitive given that a number of new banks have either opened their doors for business or are in the process of doing so. They include Discovery Bank, TymeBank and Bank Zero. African Bank’s decision to pursue a more digital route to market adds to this.

However, banking commercials consisted of just 3% of all new ads from November 1 2018 to January 31 2019, according to research conducted by Ornico. This points to an overall decline in financial services adspend from the same period a year earlier. Among the top six banks, only Absa was consistent in its adspend. Many of its competitors spent cautiously.

At a recent AdForum event held in partnership with Ornico in Johannesburg the financial services sector came under the spotlight. A brand commercial for Absa received a mixed response from the AdForum audience. Panellist Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Africa, said while she loves the concept of Africanacity, grit and tenacity, the commercial could have included a better story. She said she believed most viewers would have tuned out of the commercial by the time it “got to the good part”.

Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager at Ornico, was equally lukewarm in his response to the commercial, saying that if the branding were to be removed, this could be a Vodacom or other technology company’s commercial, which indicates the significant shift banking sector ads have made in the past five years. He added that the term Africanacity has yet to make it into popular culture or into the SA lexicon.

A commercial for Better Bond was better received by the AdForum audience, which praised it for saying what it was offering clearly and succinctly. However, while the message is clear, panellist Thibedi Meso, the executive creative director at House of Brave, questioned whether it was entertaining and memorable. “I’m not convinced,” he said.

Danny Druion, creative director at Cerebra, was similarly unconvinced. “I didn’t hate this ad, but in a crowded space it does not necessarily stand out and is likely to become wallpaper,” he said.

A Bidvest commercial advertising the Bidvest Grow Account was criticised for showing little differentiation. Meso pointed out that the commercial appeared to have been produced with a very limited budget and was missing a message that resonated with viewers.