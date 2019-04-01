King James scoops Best Digital Agency at 2019 Bookmarks Awards

Alistair King, chief creative officer at King James Group SA, says that while it’s critically important to have a good understanding of digital marketing, for brands to succeed in today’s environment they need to be good in all areas of advertising communication. “There is so much interconnectivity among mediums, so much momentum that can be brought in by drawing on additional media channels, that you simply have to play every card at your disposal – not always, but when and if you need to,” he says.

Digital channels, he adds, are fast becoming some of the most effective, which is why King James has focused on them. He points out, however, that without a high degree of creativity digital is as weak as any other medium.

The biggest threat when it comes to digital advertising, says King, is a lack of creativity. “You can get away with a boring ad in a traditional medium because of the passive nature of the medium. But in digital you live and die by the calibre of your idea. You are one click away from being disregarded, and that is [stimulating].”

A challenge, he continues, is that people still put the channel ahead of the creative aspect, as if the channel is the magic ingredient. It’s not, insists King, adding that creativity is, and always will be, the spark that ignites a consumer’s interest in a brand. “We are in the business of making our clients’ brands interesting and worth engaging with. Everything else is secondary.”