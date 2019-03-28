News & Insights

Jerry Mpufane leaves Saatchi

M&C Saatchi’s Joburg leadership team will now be spearheaded by the group’s chief creative officer, Neo Mashigo

28 March 2019 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs
The Jupiter Drawing Room CEO Jerry Mpufane. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The Jupiter Drawing Room CEO Jerry Mpufane. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The M&C Saatchi Group has announced the departure of its Johannesburg Group chair, Jerry Mpufane, who will be joining SA Tourism as hub head in the Americas.

"It is a privilege to get the opportunity to fly the SA flag and to join the efforts of positioning our country as a fantastic holiday destination for the people of the Americas," says Mpufane, who will be based in New York.

M&C Saatchi’s Joburg leadership team will now be spearheaded by the group’s chief creative officer, Neo Mashigo, and supported by senior partners Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, head of strategy, and Adam Weber, executive creative director.

