Balancing the bottom line with a defined purpose

Marais’ career trajectory is detailed in his first book, Growing Greatness, published in 2018. Part autobiography, part business case study, the book details the development of his “purpose for business” methodology and offers key lessons in how to unlock human and business potential. Growing Greatness has been among Exclusive Books’ top 10 business books since its release.

To say Marais has had a tumultuous career in advertising is perhaps an understatement. Marais and business partner Gareth Leck co-founded Joe Public in 1998, incorporating a takeaway advertising concept which disrupted traditional advertising agency models. So successful was the model that the agency won the FM Emerging Agency of the Year award in its first year of operation.

Success breeds success and the agency was nominated as one of the SA companies to watch in its second year. In its third year of business, Marais and Leck were persuaded to sell their fledging business to DraftFCB America, a decision they would later regret. They soon discovered that it’s one thing running your own entrepreneurial concern, and quite another to work on behalf of a multinational owner more interested in pursuing a growing bottom line.