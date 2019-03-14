Advertising takes a social justice stand

Two new advertising philosophies are gaining rapid momentum in SA and agencies and brands are being warned: "Fail to embrace the culture to your own detriment."

The latest Flux Trends report, edited by culture commentator Dion Chang, says brands have to take a more proactive approach in condemning social injustice.

He also points to the growth of what the industry is calling "femvertising", which sheds light on previously taboo topics such as menstruation and dispels social views and limitations that have restricted women in the past.

The Flux Trends report notes that "be a man" and "man up" are familiar phrases. The layered perceptions of what these phrases mean has been at the forefront of societal introspection since the #MeToo movement, which has highlighted toxic behaviour and sexual violence in various industries across the world.

This, says the report, is forcing brands to take an interactive and proactive space in brand communication, where they are taking some responsibility for the part they might have directly or indirectly played in worsening certain toxic and sometimes harmful messages.