Three reasons why content marketing has an edge over traditional marketing

The statistics are unanimous: in 2019, companies globally will be spending a good portion of their budgets on content marketing:

In the US, 84.5% of companies who employ more than 100 employees will make use of content marketing.

When surveyed, 55% of digital marketers say that generating blogs for their websites is a predominant feature of their inbound leads strategy.

Long-form content, or content that is typically between 700 to 1,000 words in length, is favoured above all other lengths of copy.

In this age of the proliferation of digital platforms, content marketing is the one form of digital marketing that closely resembles the “old” form of marketing via articles in magazines and newspapers. However, where content marketing has an edge over the traditional forms of marketing is that you can measure your results directly and see the effect on your bottom line.

However, as previously indicated, digital marketing takes many forms. But what makes content marketing the preferred go-to-marketing source rather than any other format? Why are so many digital marketing executives ramping up their content marketing spend?

Is the banner ad dead?

In the early days of the internet, advertising was restricted, with options limited to flashing banner adverts with little text. As things started to get more sophisticated, and advertising mediums on the web started to diversify, click-through rates on banner advertisements started to decline.

Says Lisa Schneider, managing director of the Digital School of Marketing: “According to statistics released in August 2018, the click-through rate for display and banner-type advertisements was 0.05%. The reason for this is that people started to mistrust the advertisers who put out the advertisements, as their calls to action were too good to be true. People began to shy away from clicking on the adverts, as they were afraid of what malicious viruses and the like would be downloaded onto their computers when they did so.”