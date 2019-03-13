AdCheck introduces AdClarity to SA market for ‘game-changing’ online advertising insights

Prominent South African ad monitoring service provider, AdCheck, and international online media specialist BiScience, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring AdClarity, the largest cross-channel digital advertising intelligence solution to SA.

AdCheck is renowned for monitoring and evaluating advertising across various media platforms, including TV, radio, print, outdoor and selected digital platforms. This offering has now been significantly augmented through the addition of BiScience’s cutting-edge AdClarity online media intelligence tool.

AdClarity is a business intelligence solution providing insights on brand strategy and programmatic media buying and selling for desktop display, mobile web and video. It can drill down all the way to the creative level and reveal the entire creative deployment chain.