Everlytic talks email marketing ahead of the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference

Everlytic’s marketing manager, Karyn Strybos, was interviewed by The Touch Down podcast about Everlytic’s partnership with the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference.

The conference is taking place on Thursday, March 14 2019 at the Fox Junction in Johannesburg.

During the interview, they discussed:

email personalisation;

email reporting and analysis;

using email with social media;

how IMC uses Everlytic; and

top email marketing tips.

It’s only seven minutes, but it’s the richest seven minutes of email marketing goodness you’ll listen to today.

Listen now | The Touch Down podcast with Karyn Strybos