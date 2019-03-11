Everlytic talks email marketing ahead of the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference
11 March 2019 - 12:10
Everlytic’s marketing manager, Karyn Strybos, was interviewed by The Touch Down podcast about Everlytic’s partnership with the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference.
The conference is taking place on Thursday, March 14 2019 at the Fox Junction in Johannesburg.
During the interview, they discussed:
- email personalisation;
- email reporting and analysis;
- using email with social media;
- how IMC uses Everlytic; and
- top email marketing tips.
It’s only seven minutes, but it’s the richest seven minutes of email marketing goodness you’ll listen to today.
Listen now | The Touch Down podcast with Karyn Strybos
A version of this article was originally published on the Everlytic blog on March 5 2019.
This article was paid for by Everlytic.