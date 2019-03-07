News & Insights

MediaShop bags Recma accolade

The MediaShop has been rated the top media agency in SA by the Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry

07 March 2019 - 10:27 Jeremy Maggs
The MediaShop: Network Media Agency of the Year and Transformation Award. Picture: MICHAEL EDWARDS / DPI PHOTOGRAPHY
The MediaShop: Network Media Agency of the Year and Transformation Award. Picture: MICHAEL EDWARDS / DPI PHOTOGRAPHY

The MediaShop has been rated the top media agency in SA by the Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (Recma), which is the only global research company that evaluates media agencies worldwide. Findings are based on 18 criteria and cover 45 countries. Overall, The MediaShop ranked No 1 in the SA market with a "high-profile" classification as well as in "vitality" scores.

Among Recma’s criteria are participation in pitches, staff specialities, new business growth, client quality and long-term relationships. The MediaShop MD Kgaugelo Maphai says: "We are humbled at being named the best media agency in SA."

