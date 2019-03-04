Remaining human in a world of technology

Digital disruption has changed the world and challenged everything we know about doing business in every possible industry, including banking. The challenge for banks in an increasingly automated world is to ensure human-to-human interaction and that their brand remains relevant and trustworthy.

To this end, Investec recently launched its first cross-business, fully integrated marketing campaign. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the cornerstone of the campaign, “Partner with Out of the Ordinary”, is relevance to clients, says Danni Dixon, head of marketing at Investec. “The key message here is that through partnership and authentic relationships, Investec is able to support its clients in a time that can feel confusing and unstable, by clarifying the complexity – essentially how to be human in a world of technology,” she says.

The film component features a monologue by a main character (portrayed by British actor Nicholas Pinnock) as he makes his way through a world he finds both familiar and strange, verging on chaos as those around him chase trends and follow the crowd. Through it all, he remains calm as he reveals himself to be the partner one needs in these complex times – assuring viewers they are not alone and that he is the flesh-and-bone companion required to guide them. As this is revealed, he crosses over from the chaos into the calm of a stylised “search bar”, ready to help consumers through the questions they have about their financial wellbeing in this increasingly complex landscape.