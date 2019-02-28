News & Insights

Ogilvy launches digital unit Social.Lab

The agency group says Social.Lab is the fastest-growing company in the Ogilvy network, combining creative content ideas with paid-media targeting

28 February 2019 - 09:00 Jeremy Maggs
Alistair Mokoena. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Alistair Mokoena. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Ogilvy has launched Social.Lab, a social media performance division. The agency group says Social.Lab is the fastest-growing company in the Ogilvy network, combining creative content ideas with paid-media targeting to drive business results.

"The Social.Lab partnership is the latest step in Ogilvy’s journey to support clients in their digital transformation," says Ogilvy CEO Alistair Mokoena. "Social.Lab offers tools that combine strategy, content, media and performance."

Christophe Chantraine has been appointed MD of Social.Lab SA, having relocated from the Ogilvy Social.Lab in Brussels, where he was head of media. Social.Lab will operate in Cape Town and Joburg, with a team of 18 media experts.

The Redzone in conversation with Ogilvy South Africa

Mariana O’Kelly, executive creative director at Ogilvy SA, the recent winner of the Sunday Times Top Brands awards’ Robin Putter prize
Redzone Channel
6 months ago

