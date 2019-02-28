Ogilvy launches digital unit Social.Lab

Ogilvy has launched Social.Lab, a social media performance division. The agency group says Social.Lab is the fastest-growing company in the Ogilvy network, combining creative content ideas with paid-media targeting to drive business results.

"The Social.Lab partnership is the latest step in Ogilvy’s journey to support clients in their digital transformation," says Ogilvy CEO Alistair Mokoena. "Social.Lab offers tools that combine strategy, content, media and performance."

Christophe Chantraine has been appointed MD of Social.Lab SA, having relocated from the Ogilvy Social.Lab in Brussels, where he was head of media. Social.Lab will operate in Cape Town and Joburg, with a team of 18 media experts.