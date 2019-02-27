Iconic South Africans the inspiration for new Johnnie Walker campaign

Johnnie Walker’s “Keep Walking” slogan is known the world over for inspiring progress. The slogan, a rallying cry for progress and an encouragement in adversity, has been adopted and embraced throughout the world.

The brand was in decline during the 1990s, having lost market share until a strategy to reverse its slipping sales was introduced by its owner, international drinks group Diageo. This included the “Keep Walking” slogan, accompanied by a striding man icon. Johnnie Walker is now the biggest whisky brand in the world.

The brand’s latest campaign – a collaborative effort between agency McCann 1886 and the local Johnnie Walker team – pays homage to remarkable South Africans.

The new campaign, says Diageo marketing and innovation director Zumi Njongwe, is all about optimism, moving forward and celebrating real SA stories. As testament to the home-grown success stories that align so well with Johnnie Walker’s mission to inspire and drive personal progress, the faces of the campaign are comedian and TV show host Trevor Noah; SA’s first black woman helicopter pilot, Refilwe Ledwaba; actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Maphumulo; and Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos. The aim of the campaign is to show that by celebrating those who have achieved inspirational success, others will be inspired to “keep walking”, says Njongwe.

These South Africans were selected not only because they embody the spirit of the brand, but also because of the local and global success they have achieved.