Keeping up with a changing sports fan in SA sports sponsorship

Relevance is everything when it comes to sports sponsorship. The more relevant the sponsorship, the greater likelihood that the brand will connect and engage with the consumers it aims to reach. Sports fans have changed, and brands involved in sponsorship must adapt or die.

At a recent CoNext Sponsorship Forum, hosted by Andrew Ross, MD of Chaos Theory, an expert panel discussed and debated the future of sports sponsorships and analysed the development of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 cricket tournament in terms of the challenges and opportunities associated with putting together a game that is relevant to today’s sports fans.

Knowing your audience is the key to success, said Ros Golden, an independent analyst and former marketing director for Cricket SA (CSA).

Change is essential in cricket, said Ross. “According to research done on the modern consumer by Meaningful Brands 2017, sports fans demand attention, they have opinions and they want to contribute to the conversation. Most importantly, they care about connecting with brands less than ever before.”

Less than 20% of consumers believe brands noticeably improve their quality of life, while 60% of the content produced by brands is deemed irrelevant and of poor quality and doesn’t forge connections, he added.

In fact, consumers would not care if 75% of the brands they are familiar with disappeared entirely, as they would simply use something else. Influencers, he said, are falling in popularity and giving way to advocacy.

Taking this into account, Clive Eksteen, CSA’s commercial director, said the cricket landscape was ripe for change. Social media and technology have changed sports fans, who no longer have the desire or the time to watch a five-day test match or even a one-day international. Quite simply, if it can’t be played in 60-90 minutes, it doesn’t work, he said.

Eksteen argued this changes the future of all sporting codes, which are competing for the same audiences and spend. He predicted the death of one-size-fits-all broadcasting, saying the future lies in technology: holographics, artificial intelligence, integrated sports complexes and the like. It is in this landscape that brands need to figure out what the next big thing will be – and capitalise on it, he said.