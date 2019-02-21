Go digital or die, companies warned

The SA digital market has long played second fiddle to its traditional counterparts, but that is all about to change.

Shaune Jordaan, CEO and co-founder of digital consultancy Hoorah Digital, says companies that are in denial about using digital marketing are in very real danger. Those that have embraced what Jordaan calls "aggressive" digital marketing are winning and leaving their competitors in the dust.

He gives four examples.

King Price Insurance, he says, sprung up on a digital platform, has disrupted the insurance industry and been hugely successful. "Look at what King Price offers online and the virtues of digital advertising are evident, with everything you need to know about insurance well-packaged and with a policy at your fingertips."

• Travelstart has "disrupted the travel industry … At one glance, booking flights, cars, hotels all becomes as simple as pie, so why would anybody consider doing it any other way?"

• Leadhome offers a flat fee to sell your home, from evaluating a property to showing it. "With a comprehensive listing of properties and all you need to know when purchasing property, simply going online and using Leadhome revolutionises the way property is now sold." Its mantra is "Sell your home stress-free and at the best price", and it works, Jordaan says.