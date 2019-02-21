Cheers to WPP’s Distell deal

Alcoholic beverages company Distell has selected WPP as its global partner agency. In SA, WPP will be responsible for Distell’s tier 1 brands Savanna, Hunter’s, Hunter’s Edge, Viceroy, Amarula Cream, Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky and Scottish Leader. Delivered by Team Liquid operating out of the Grey agency, the portfolio will cover strategy, creative, digital, social, media, PR, influencer and in-store.

Donovan Hegland, Distell’s global marketing director, says: "We have world-class, award-winning brands with ambitions to expand globally." Paul Jackson, CEO of Team Liquid, says it is honoured to be selected as Distell’s communications agency, helping it to transform its business to meet consumers’ needs.